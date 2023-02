Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, February 22 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists discover how the first stars and galaxies were formed and try to detect the fingerprints of life in the atmosphere of distant exoplanets.