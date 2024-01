Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, January 24th at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

He was stalked, attacked and left to die alone. Murdered more than 5,000 years ago, Otzi the Iceman is Europe’s oldest known natural mummy. Miraculously preserved in glacial ice, his remarkably intact remains continue to provide scientists, historians, and archeologists with groundbreaking discoveries about a crucial time in human history.