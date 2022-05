Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, May 25 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Thousands of prehistoric footprints in New Mexico’s White Sands National Park capture moments when Ice Age humans crossed paths with enormous ground sloths and mammoths. What can this new evidence reveal about the peopling of the Americas?