September 9 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Our DNA can determine attributes from eye color to medical predispositions. An extraordinary technology called CRISPR allows us to edit human DNA, possibly eliminating genetic diseases or choosing our children’s features. But how far should we go?