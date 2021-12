Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, January 5 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Soaring skyscrapers are potent symbols of prestige, and architects are vying to build them ever higher. But can they be made safer, more efficient, and livable in our rapidly growing cities?