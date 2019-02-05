NOVA: Great Human Odyssey

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More
Great performance by Corey! Loved the pieces he wrote and performed. My favorit... Read More
So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More
Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More