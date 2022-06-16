NOVA: Great Electric Airplane Race

Wednesday, June 29 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

ICan new emission-free electric planes replace our polluting airliners and revolutionize personal transportation in our cities? This program takes you for a ride in some impressive prototypes that are already in the air, from speedy single-seat planes that can take off like a helicopter but are half as noisy to “self-flying” air taxis that already taking passengers on test flights in Chinese cities.