NOVA: Forgotten Genius
January 27 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Against all odds, African-American chemist Percy Julian became one of the great scientists of the 20th century.
January 27 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Against all odds, African-American chemist Percy Julian became one of the great scientists of the 20th century.
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!