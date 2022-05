Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, May 11 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Striking new fossils paint a picture of life right before the asteroid impact. The site reveals remarkable evidence, including the unhatched egg of a pterosaur, a huge flying reptile.