Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, October 19 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Mind-altering drugs – or psychedelics – have been used for thousands of years. Today, scientists are discovering their potential for profoundly positive clinical impacts, helping patients who are struggling with afflictions like addiction and depression.