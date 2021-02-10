NOVA: Beyond the Elements

February 17 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Picking up where he left off in NOVA’s popular special, Hunting the Elements, David Pogue sets out on a worldwide quest to find the key molecules and chemical reactions that have paved the way for human civilization, life, and even the universe as we know it. And along the way, he uncovers the simple principles that produce such a dizzying diversity of matter from elements on the periodic table.