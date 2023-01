Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, January 11 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore the world of chemical reactions, from the formula that produces cement to the reaction that’s allowed farmers to feed a global population by the billions.