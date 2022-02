Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, February 23 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A bionic limbs inventer teams up with an injured climber and a surgeon to test an new technology that allows prosthetic legs to move and feel like the real thing.