Wednesday, April 5 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Scientists investigate colossal explosions in Siberia and other evidence that rapidly melting soil in the Arctic is releasing vast amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. What are the implications for our climate future?