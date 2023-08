Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, August 30th at 7:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

An exclusive breakthrough in the greatest unsolved mystery in Arctic exploration. In 1845, British explorer Sir John Franklin set off to chart the elusive Northwest Passage, commanding 128 men in two robust and well-stocked Royal Navy ships, the Erebus and Terror. They were never heard from again.