Wednesday, October 13 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join scientists on the biggest Arctic research expedition of all time. Facing hungry polar bears, perilous sea ice cracks, and brutal cold, the team strives to understand the forces that are changing the region – and the world – forever.