Nova, Ancient Earth: Life Rising

Wednesday, October 18 at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

For billions of years, life teemed in the oceans of planet Earth while the land was desolate and inhospitable. So how did life make the leap to land? Scientists explore how some of the earliest life emerged and invaded a barren, rocky landscape, eventually transforming it into a verdant, green world. Witness how the first plants made landfall and partnered with fungi to create soil that would sustain them.