September 30 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Just as handwritten records changed how societies work, the printing press transformed the spread of information, igniting the Industrial Revolution. How did technologies–from pen to paper to printing press—make it all possible?