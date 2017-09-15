DONATE

Nothing Left to Lose

Tuesday, September 19 at 9pm

Nothing Left to Lose is a documentary which tells the story of approximately 100 Vietnamese refugees who have each lived in hiding for 25 years hoping to one day reclaim the dignity of being recognized as a person.

While the Vietnam War slowly fades away in our collective memory, there remains a group of Vietnamese in Thailand who are still searching for a new place to call home. These refugees escaped Vietnam after the end of the war, but were rejected by all countries in which they sought asylum. When all refugee camps in Southeast Asia were closed, the stateless refugees chose to stay in Thailand illegally, holding onto the hope of finding a new home. Over the last 25 years, the stateless Vietnamese have lingered in the shadows of Thai society dodging authorities with one hope in mind: to find a country that would accept them as its citizens.

