Northwoods Habitat for Humanity Aims to Have a Roof Over Every Head

The Northwoods Habitat for Humanity celebrated building two more houses this past year. This organization is a nondenominational Christian group that works to end poverty housing in the community.

Since its establishment in 1990, the Northwoods Habitat for Humanity has built almost 60 houses in the Bemidji area with the help of volunteers and the families they help.

“I will never forget the words,” Habitat homeowner Amber Hynes said during her speech at the annual Northwoods Habitat for Humanity Gala. “We are happy to tell you that you have been chosen to be a partner family in the Habitat Program.”

Hynes is one of the two new homeowners that, with the help of the Habitat Program, built not only a house, but a home.

The annual fundraising gala that Hynes spoke at is one of the biggest events for Northwoods Habitat for Humanity as it not only raises money to build the houses for its partner families, but it also recognizes those who have worked with it over the years.

“And the volunteers we’ve had are excellent volunteers,” Construction Supervisor Steve Inkle states. “They’ve worked with us…and they do really, really good work.”

Misconceptions about habitat homes and how the organization provides them are a common occurrence. Hynes and others that benefitted from Habitat clarified that they are not just hand-outs to families.

Northwoods Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Geri Hickerson explains, “Not only do [the families] pay for that house, but they put 300 hours of sweat-equity into helping build that house….They pay a 25 to 30 year mortgage.”

During the last gala in 2019, the Northwoods Habitat for Humanity raised over $35,000. With those kinds of funds, more houses like Amber’s could be built for families in need.

This year’s gala raised just over $37,000. There are no applicants for the Northwoods Habitat for Humanity housing program currently.

More information about Northwoods Habitat for Humanity can be found at their website.

