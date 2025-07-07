Jul 8, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Northwoods Experience: Whitefish Chain Yacht Club Holds Free Swimming Lessons

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

Education & Government

Bemidji State University Recovering from June 21 Storm Damage

Education & Government

Bemidji City Council Extends Local Emergency Declaration from Storm

News

13-Year-Old Naytahwaush Boy Dies After Being Struck by Firework

News

2 Injured in Crow Wing County ATV Crash on July 4th