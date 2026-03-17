Northwoods Experience: Walker Chili Cook Off Raises Thousands for Local Food Shelf

Mar.7 was a “chili” day at the Walker Area Community Center as the Walker Pilot Independent hosted its second Chili Cook Off, with all of the proceeds going towards the Walker Area Food Shelf.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, and in that, we hope to garner the means in which we can get through most of the year,” said Andrew Soleta, Walker Area Food Shelf Executive Director.

“I know that hunger is universal,” added Walker Pilot Independent Reporter Jean Ruzicka. “I also know grocery prices are going up. And the people I’ve talked to are so grateful [this event happens], they’re so gracious. And so, that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Last year’s event was hosted at the Walker American Legion, featured 10 different chili chefs, and raised a little over $6,000. Organizers wanted to step up this year’s event by adding more chili chefs and looked to the Walker Area Community Center.

18 different cooks volunteered for this year’s fundraiser, and they came up with some crazy names for their creations, including Walker Area Food Shelf’s “Pappy’s Passive Aggressive Pinto,” Doug Putt from the Lakeview Early Learning Center with “This Chili Isn’t Child’s Play,” and the Walker Bay Theater’s “Four Old Broads Chili.”

“We didn’t know if we would have that many [chefs],” admitted Dean Morrill, Walker Pilot Independent Managing Editor. “It’s great for the community, raising money for the Walker Area Food Shelf, which is directly needed because March is FoodShare Month.”

To date, the FoodShare March Campaign in Minnesota has distributed over $18.6 million via the FoodFund. 100% of donations designated to the campaign go into the FoodFund and are distributed to participating food shelves.

“We have a matching grant in March, which really helps us bolster and add on to the effects that the community can provide,” Soleta elaborated.

“You hear more and more in the news each and every month that the food insecurity is rising, and so, there really is like, not many better organizations to support around,” said Chili Cook Off chef Chad Trapier. “Everybody kind of needs that, and it’s just nice to be a part of it.”

The second Chili Cook Off raised a total of $12,449 for the Walker Area Food Shelf. The Walker Lions Club received the most votes by the end of the event for the best chili, and for the second year in a row, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Superintendent Kevin Wellen won the Top Fundraiser Award for his donation of $3,000 towards the Walker Area Food Shelf.