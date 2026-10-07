Northwoods Experience: Tour of Conservation Projects Held in Crow Wing County

Crow Wing County and the Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District showcased completed conservation projects in the area by hosting a conservation bus tour last Saturday. One of their stops was held near Flanders Lake, where the Flanders fire happened earlier this year.

Some of the other tour stops included the North Shore Pines Tree planting project in Pine River and Paul Thiede Fire Tower Park, with the last stop being Breezy Point Resort’s Rain Garden.