Northwoods Experience: Timberworks Lumberjack Show Visits Brainerd

Charlie YaegerMar. 31 2023

The Timberworks Lumberjack Show was a featured event at the Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo this past weekend. Originally from Wisconsin, Timberworks travels to fairs, sports shows, expos, and other events to showcase both the competitive and historical sides of the lumberjack.

The name “lumberjack” was coined in Canada during the mid-1800s and typically referenced loggers prior to the invention and everyday use of the chainsaw. The show included traditional timber-sport type competitions including axe throwing, log rolling, single buck, springboard, & hot saw. All these events are derived from actual jobs or techniques used in the logging industry. The show also included chainsaw woodcarving mixed with a little comedy to keep things light.

The Timberworks crew who run the show, many of who compete professionally, said they most enjoy seeing the smiles on people’s faces and the ability keep the lumberjack spirit alive.

