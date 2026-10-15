Oct 13, 2026 | By: Ryan Fleming

Northwoods Experience: Students Work on Traditional Anishinaabe Canoe Build

In Bemidji, a traditional canoe build is helping keep Anishinaabe culture alive for future generations.

The women-led project through nonprofit Manidoo Ogitigann has no power tools and no shortcuts: just traditional hand tools, materials gathered from nature, and techniques rooted by tradition. Students from Voyageurs Expeditionary School are learning by doing, where they’ve been carving cedar and stitching birch bark with spruce roots.

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