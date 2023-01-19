Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: Snowmobile Ride in Bemidji Brings Veterans Together

Justin OthoudtJan. 18 2023

Snowmobiling is one of the great activities Minnesota can provide and have people come together together for in the winter. This sense of camaraderie the motorsport can inspire was the main inspiration for the annual Veterans Appreciation Ride, held last Saturday in Bemidji.

The event was the result of a long-standing collaboration between the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association (MnUSA) and the Minnesota Snowmobile Education and Advancement Fund (MnSEAF).

“Back 15 years ago, we decided that we could bring some veterans and give them a little payback, so we started the event,” said MnSEAF President and Veterans Appreciation Ride co-founder Terry Hutchinson. “We had about 20 people participate.”

Years later, the event has grown significantly. Initially it was reported that 94 veterans would be attending the event, but Hutchinson claims that when the day of the ride finally came, over 180 people participated.

During the ride itself, participants were placed in groups based upon their experience level, with the most experienced riders manning the front and the least experienced taking up the rear. To establish this order, organizers asked riders a series of questions regarding their experience on a snowmobile.

Overall, the day sought to provide a fun experience for everyone involved, and according to those involved, it proved to be an ideal day for a ride.

“Everybody I talked to had fun. Just ecstatically,” said North Country Snowmobile Club administrator Rod Seibel. “It was just a great event to get all the people together like that on snowmobiles.”

Gear, lodging and snowmobiles were all provided for the veterans attending, assuring that everyone had a chance to ride.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

BSU Honors MLK Day with Educational Celebration

110th Anniversary Celebration Held for Bemidji’s Great Northern Depot

2 Detroit Men Sentenced for Conspiring to Traffic Fentanyl to Red Lake

MN United Snowmobilers Association Brings Annual Veterans Appreciation Ride to Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.