Northwoods Experience: Smokey Bear Visits Bemidji To Highlight Wildfire Prevention

Smokey Bear has been teaching generations of Americans for over 80 years about the importance of wildfire prevention. Smokey visited Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji last Friday, because he believes the area is at high risk of wildfires happening this spring and summer.

Residents of Northern Minnesota, especially those in the Bemidji area, better get used to seeing this Smokey Bear sign at high, and sometimes extreme risk of wildfires.

“It’s due to the conditions that you all have been experiencing,” says April Phillips, National Wildfire Prevention Education Team Lead. “The Bemidji area went into a drought last year, and it really hasn’t improved, compounded by the blow down from the derecho last year.

“All of the trees, brush, and everything down that makes ladder fuels for fires,” says Lucinda Nolan, National Wildfire Prevention Education Public Information Officer.

While Smokey Bear was created in 1944, his famous catchphrase was introduced in 1947. Smokey visited Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji last week to spread that very same message, which remains just as relevant and urgent today as it has ever been.

“With this event, we’re hoping to have residents be aware, be prepared, and be informed of the situation so they can make that great decision and that great choice as we get into the high tourist season,” says Matthew Ford, National Wildfire Prevention Education Team Lead.

“We hope that attendees better understand and are aware of their own actions when they are on public lands,” says Dr. Kira Kaufmann, Chippewa National Forest, Walker District Ranger. “So when they’re visiting the Chippewa National Forest, if they are recreating, hiking, hunting, and boating, they should be very careful with things that might start a fire because it can be very dry and the effects of wildfire can be incredibly damaging.”

Smokey hopes that Bemidji area residents pay particular attention to their debris burn piles over the next few months, especially with the abundance of fuel supplied by the June 21st storm.

“Make sure that any kind of campfires that you may set during the summer months, during the fishing, in the cookouts are out before you leave it, and with any kind of material; it is always good to be ‘Fire-Wise'”, says Ford.

“We want to make sure that you don’t leave any of those debris piles burning,” adds Nolan. “It needs to be cold just as much as your campfire does. So you need to have water, a fire extinguisher, a shovel, all those things to make sure that you have the ability to put that out.”

“Basically, be careful,” says Phillips. “If you see smoke, report it and call 911.”

The Red Lake Fire Department was also in attendance for the event to spread the message of the importance of wildfire prevention.