Northwoods Experience: Renovations Underway at Crosby’s True North Basecamp

True North Basecamp in Crosby is undergoing renovations to update the facilities into a new luxury couples wellness-in-the-wilderness retreat.

True North Basecamp, originally founded in 2014, has now become a tourist spot for the city of Crosby. Owners Meghan and Jake Zoesch purchased the site in October of last year.

With Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area bike trails being directly connected to the camp, True North Basecamp is introducing a dedicated group campsite for riders and outdoor communities.

True North plans to reopen its cabins on Jun. 9.