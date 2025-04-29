Northwoods Experience: Partnership Aims to Get New Turkey Hunters Out in the Field

Nature in Minnesota is full of different birds, but certain Minnesotans are listening for a different type of call.

“We have roughly 60,000 spring turkey owners that will be hitting the woods,” said Nate Huck, a migratory game bird consultant with the Minnesota DNR. “The last two springs have been really, really productive.”

Spring turkey hunting season has been underway for two weeks now, and the Minnesota DNR is joining forces with the Pheasants Forever organization and its Hunter Mentor Pledge to try and get new and old hunters out to get their own gobblers. Over 2,500 hunters have taken the pledge within the last five years.

“Mentorship is like the silver bullet to our declining hunter numbers situation across the country, and the Minnesota DNR recognizes that and wanted to help promote the pledge,” said Ashley Chance, Pheasants Forever Hunting Heritage Programs Manager.

One of the reasons turkey hunting is so important is for the wildlife, although it may not seem like it at first glance. Hunting can actually bring back species’ populations.

“Almost all of our wildlife management that occurs on state lands in this country is funded through hunting license sales,” explained Chance. “So people buying those licenses is what pays the salaries of people that are out there on the landscape.”

Bows and crossbows can be used all of turkey hunting season, which ends May 31st, and firearms can be used within a one-week span, depending on what the specific registration allows. The DNR allows the seizure of one bearded turkey per season.

But for a lot of people, this means so much more than just firing an arrow.

“The community aspect is the backbone of people’s success when they’re trying to learn something that has so many different elements to it,” said Chance. “It’s not the kind of thing you just pick up from YouTube.”

“It allows people the opportunity to really appreciate nature and get out there and enjoy what Minnesota has to offer in terms of our natural resources,” added Huck.

The Hunter Mentor Pledge is also more than just a metaphorical movement. Hunters can visit the Pheasants Forever website to submit their photos and describe their experience for a the chance to earn a hunting trip for two, so the mentor and mentee can go out on a bird-finding trip another time.

More information on the spring turkey hunting season can be found on the DNR website.

Special thanks to viewers of Lakeland PBS who submitted their turkey hunting pictures for use in this story.