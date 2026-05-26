May 26, 2026 | By: Matthew Freeman

Northwoods Experience: NW MN Counties Partner on Organics Recycling Program

The average American generates close to five pounds of solid waste every day. Over 20% of household trash is food scraps (like fruit peels, eggshells, coffee grounds, bones, and more), which can be troublesome for solid waste facilities to deal with.

To create a long-term solution to this problem, six counties in Northwest Minnesota—Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, and Polk—are partnering on a system where waste is transformed into a valuable product that goes back into the ecosystem. It starts with placing organic items in a specially designed bag, which is then sorted by machine to pull the organics from the regular trash for composting.

More information on the program and what items are acceptable can be found here.

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