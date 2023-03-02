Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: North Gait Horse Co. Embraces Winter Pastime of Skijoring

Charlie YaegerMar. 1 2023

The North Gait Horse Company in Pequot Lakes has found a way to embrace the snow of northern Minnesota and combine it with their love for horses. It’s called skijoring, which is Norwegian for “ski driving.” Basically, it’s a skier being pulled by a vehicle or animal, in this case a horse.

North Gait Horse Company owner and horse trainer Abbie Schramm met boarder Mary Rosenberg in 2019. It was then that Rosenberg brought the idea of skijoring to Schramm. After looking into it, they decided to give it a shot, working to train their horses during the summer months in preparation for the winter. Needless to say, it became a hit.

Skijoring came to the United States in the early 1900s. In 1915, it became a winter pastime in Lake Placid and from there spread across the northern part of the U.S. It took on a western flair as well, adding a horseback rider which allowed for faster movement. They even have competitions now, where skiers navigate a course filled with jumps and obstacles.

But for those skijoring at the North Gait Horse Company, it’s about fun and friendship. They have started a club and welcome all who wish to join. And as long as there is snow, there will be skijoring.

More information on the North Gait Horse Company’s skijoring and other services can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency & Snow Removal for Thursday Morning

Soulful Horse in Pequot Lakes Receives Over $15,000 to Support Program for Youth

Gov. Walz Prepares Peacetime Emergency Ahead of Winter Storm

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Hosting “Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods” Exhibit

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.