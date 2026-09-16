Northwoods Experience: New Weather Radar in Brainerd To Fill Coverage Gaps

Whether you’re outside enjoying the weather or keeping an eye on changing conditions, weather information and updates play important roles in outdoor life across the state. Traditional weather radar can have limitations when it comes to detecting conditions closer to the ground, but in Brainerd, that may no longer be the case.

A new weather radar system is being installed through a partnership between Brainerd Public Utilities and Climavision, which provides advanced technology designed to help fill gaps in traditional government radar coverage. A demonstration of the system was shown to stakeholders and interested parties on Monday.

“What we do is we take a radar and we centrally locate in this gap, and that allows us to see this part of the atmosphere that was previously blind to forecasters and the people in this area,” said Climavision CEO and founder Chris Goode. “So now we’ll be able to see everything from tornadoes to snow squalls, all at the lowest levels that were previously missed.”

The new system will be placed on top of the city’s water tower to get the best radar coverage. It will give local leaders and public safety officials another tool to monitor weather conditions.

“I believe this will have a huge impact for the residents,” said Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes. “We talked a lot about … whether it’s severe weather or whether it’s snow events or rain events, so just that advance warning. And then just Crow Wing County as a whole and their surrounding communities really will be impacted by this.”

For mayor Dave Badeaux, he says if the system creates a better, safer Brainerd, then he’s all for it.

“Anytime you can do a small thing to help the safety of the community, it’s something that we should be looking at,” he stated. “And in this instance, this is an opportunity for us to create a much safer environment with better warning systems, not just for us, but for the entire state. I just think it’s a great opportunity for us to look forward to creating a better future, that we can be a safer future, and with little impact to the taxpayers.”

The goal is to add another layer of weather information to the region’s forecasting network. The next step is to add the data for the people and the agencies who rely on it.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” added Holmes. “We’re looking forward to the information, the data we get from them and how we can use it as a public safety entity, emergency management, and just really do what we can to make the community safer.”

This is Climavision’s second installed radar in the region, with plans to expand to eight throughout the state of Minnesota by next year.