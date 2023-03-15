Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: Mount Ski Gull Hosts 3rd Annual Dunmire’s One Hit Wonder Competition

Charlie YaegerMar. 15 2023

It snowed 12 inches this weekend on Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa, but that just meant it was the ideal conditions for the third annual Dunmire’s One Hit Wonder Ski and Snowboard competition. More than 40 skiers and snowboarders from across the Brainerd Lakes Area and beyond descended on the freshly powdered slopes to show their best tricks.

The participants were separated into groups ages 15-and-under and 16-and-over. Winners in each group could nab the top prize of a brand-new pair of skis or snowboards. There were other goodies, too, from hats and beanies to jackets and scarves. But it wasn’t really about winners and losers – it was about giving back to the community.

Chris Dunmire, owner and operator of the Dunmire’s restaurants in the Brainerd Lakes Area, grew up shredding the terrain park at Mount Ski Gull. He has already donated multiple rails and ramps to the park, just so the kids can enjoy it. He hopes to grow the event and possibly host multiple events throughout the winter – mostly because it will give him an excuse to give back even more.

By — Charlie Yaeger

