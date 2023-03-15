Northwoods Experience: Mount Ski Gull Hosts 3rd Annual Dunmire’s One Hit Wonder Competition

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It snowed 12 inches this weekend on Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa, but that just meant it was the ideal conditions for the third annual Dunmire’s One Hit Wonder Ski and Snowboard competition. More than 40 skiers and snowboarders from across the Brainerd Lakes Area and beyond descended on the freshly powdered slopes to show their best tricks.

The participants were separated into groups ages 15-and-under and 16-and-over. Winners in each group could nab the top prize of a brand-new pair of skis or snowboards. There were other goodies, too, from hats and beanies to jackets and scarves. But it wasn’t really about winners and losers – it was about giving back to the community.

Chris Dunmire, owner and operator of the Dunmire’s restaurants in the Brainerd Lakes Area, grew up shredding the terrain park at Mount Ski Gull. He has already donated multiple rails and ramps to the park, just so the kids can enjoy it. He hopes to grow the event and possibly host multiple events throughout the winter – mostly because it will give him an excuse to give back even more.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today