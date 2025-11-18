Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Nov 18, 2025 | By: Miles Walker
Northwoods Experience: MN Seeing Higher Deer Harvest Numbers This Year
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
11-18-2025
Crime
Authorities Identify Man Killed, Deputy Who Used Force in Bagley Shooting
11-18-2025
Business
MN DEED Awards ‘Youth at Work’ Grants to Bemidji Organizations
11-18-2025
Sports
Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Beats Roseau at Home to Stay Undefeated
11-18-2025
Sports
BSU Men’s & Women’s Hockey Return Home Confident Ahead of Weekend Match-Ups
Scroll To Top