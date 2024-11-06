Northwoods Experience: MN Firearms Deer Season Around the Corner

Over 400,000 deer hunters are gearing up to hit the Minnesota terrain, as firearms deer season is set to open this upcoming Saturday.

Deer hunting season is already in full swing in central Minnesota with archery season in midseason form, the muzzleloader season set for the end of November, and firearms season looming. The Minnesota DNR is doing its best to stress proper protocol.

From hunting regulations to deer processing to chronic wasting disease sampling, there’s plenty hunters need to keep in mind, which is why Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Jim Guida advises new hunters to always go out alongside a partner that’s well-seasoned. One common malpractice conservation officers see is when people opt to hunt over baited areas.

While numbers may vary depending on the region, Minnesota traditionally has a healthy deer population, with nearly 1 million white deer inhabiting Minnesota in 2023. It’s all the more reason conservation officers stress proper protocol from hunters, whether on the hunt or on the way back from the hunt.

Those looking to brush up on their skills or experience deer hunting season for the first time can visit the Minnesota DNR’s website for more information.