Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: MN DNR Harvesting Walleye Eggs for Brainerd Area Lake Stock

Charlie YaegerMay. 3 2023

The Minnesota fishing opener is less than two weeks away, but the state Department of Natural Resources is already doing some fishing of their own. At the mouth of the Pine River at Whitefish Lake, the DNR has set up a trap to catch walleye during their spring spawning. It’s part of an effort to keep lakes stocked with walleye, not just for this year, but for years to come.

They begin by first trapping the fish and then sort them by male and female. They then take the females ready to lay eggs and squeeze them out of the fish and into a bowl. The milk from the male walleye is mixed in along with bentonite clay to keep the fertilized eggs from sticking together and allow them to hatch at a much higher success rate later. The eggs are then cleaned in water using a fine mesh basket dipped in the river before being stored in coolers for transport to the hatchery.

Once in the hatchery, the eggs are divided into separate jars and are placed on a battery attached to long water troughs. Once the fish hatch, the baby walleye, known as fry, will swim to the top of the jar for air. There, they will flow out a spigot at the top of the jar and into the trough. From the trough, the fry will travel through pipes to large raceways where they grow until they are big enough to use as stock in area lakes.

In addition to stocking walleye for fishing, it is also important for keeping a lake’s ecosystem balanced. Walleyes are top predators in a lake and are necessary to keep forage species at acceptable levels. The walleye hatched and released into the wild won’t be large enough to catch for 3-4 years, helping keep the lakes stock up in meantime.

More information on walleye stocking and management can be found on the DNR website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

Deason, Hoelzel Honored as Athletes of the Year at Brainerd All-Sports Banquet

Red Flag Warning Issued for Northwest Minnesota on Monday

Traveling Exhibit “We Are Water MN” Opens in Pine River

In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance’s ‘Young at Art’ Exhibit Showcases Students’ Work

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.