Northwoods Experience: MN Canoe Championships Take Place in Bemidji

As September begins and temperatures start to drop, canoe season is coming to a close. Held this past weekend, the Minnesota Canoe Championships in Bemidji featured the last canoe races of the season as a part of the Beaver Bay Beach Bash.

“Myself and my wife have been involved in organizing this for the better part of 20 to 25 years,” said Minnesota Canoe Championship Organizer Mark Walters. “This is considered pro racing, and really, all pro racing is a certain type of a canoe. I grew up around canoes and got introduced to canoe racing. Found it to be very intense—it’s a lot of fun, you know, and it’s just a great way to get out and be on the water.”

The Minnesota Canoe Championships takes place on a portion of the Mississippi River, but the length of the actual race depends on what class it is.

“The pro class does 12 to 14 miles and the stock class does six to seven miles,” explained Walters. “This is such a close-knit group. I mean, you try to think about how many people really canoe race, it’s a niche group. It’s just fun to get together and compete against each other.”

Individual and tandem races took place on Saturday, with amateur and pro heats being intermingled. The championship series is open for anyone to enter and this year featured canoeists from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. In the past, more states and portions of Canada have also been represented.

“Because we all know each other and compete against each other, it’s just fun to get together,” Walters added. “We have this wonderful spot here that’s provided by our host, Joe Saint Onge. I mean, we have food from the neighbors, we have live music this afternoon. So it’s just great camaraderie, really is.”

More races took place on Sunday with the mixed tandem canoeing class taking to the water.