Northwoods Experience: MN Bicycle Infrastructure Feedback Wanted by MnDOT

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking feedback about statewide bicycle infrastructure to help update the agency’s statewide Bicycle+ system plan.

Officials would like to get thoughts on several topics, including:

How do people use bikes, e-bikes, and other individual transportation like electric scooters?

What kinds of physical or socioeconomic barriers do people face when biking?

What infrastructure improvements are needed to better accommodate these modes of transportation?

MnDOT will gather public feedback between now and this fall online and through various events. This information will be used to help update the plan, which develops a vision, goals, and strategies for MnDOT’s role in supporting bicycling and bike-like modes of transportation statewide. It also aims to create safer and more enjoyable places to ride in Minnesota.

MnDOT officials will have a booth at two upcoming events in the Lakeland viewing area:

Saturday, June 21 – Spring Bike Fling – Ride to Hack & Back from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing Bemidji: Saturday, June 21 – Loop the Lake Festival from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Shore Beach

The public can also share feedback on the MnDOT website.

A draft plan is expected in summer 2026. The last update was made in 2016.