Feb 3, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

Northwoods Experience: Minnesota DNR Seeing Rise in Chronic Wasting Disease

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

walker tower avenue road extension proposal thumbnail

02-03-2026

Business

Public Input Meeting Held in Walker on Tower Avenue Extension Proposal

minnesota february 3 precinct caucuses thumbnail

02-03-2026

Community

Preview: 2026 Precinct Caucuses Held Across Minnesota

brainerd superintendent interviews james wagner mike neubeck 2

02-03-2026

Education & Government

Brainerd School Board Continues Superintendent Interviews

forestry

02-03-2026

Education & Government

Minnesota DNR, White Earth Nation Sign MOU on Natural Resources Management