Northwoods Experience: Long Lake Conservation Center Supports ‘Outdoor School For All’ Bill

The Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade and four other accredited Outdoor Schools are supporting the Outdoor School For All Minnesota bill that was introduced in the state legislature this month. Reporter Charlie Yaeger visited the conservation center to learn more about the bill and see what they’re teaching the young minds of Minnesota for this week’s Northwoods Experience.

More information on the bill from the Long Lake Conservation Center can be found on their website.

