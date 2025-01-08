Northwoods Experience: Jake Haapajoki Memorial Cup Spreads Mental Health Awareness

Hockey fans from all over central Minnesota and beyond gathered for the sixth annual Jake Haapajoki Memorial Cup in Baxter this past weekend. Hosted through Smiles For Jake, participants got to partake in some good old-fashioned backyard hockey, all while showing support for mental health awareness.

Alex Haapajoki would join his friends for a backyard hockey tournament in what was originally deemed the Gatorade cup. However, after his brother Jake’s passing in 2018, the tournament took on a new form and has continued evolving year after year.

“It’s the first Saturday every year,” said Alex Haapajoki, the tournament’s co-director. “We’re at 36 [teams]. Honestly, it works a little better because our 36 teams get to play more games. The ice gets crappy, they all know that, but they all come out and play. Right now, it’s probably negative [degree] weather, and everyone still shows up. The crowds still come out and support us. It just really shows you how phenomenal the Brainerd Lakes Area community and the state of Minnesota is at supporting their own.”

The Jake Haapajoki Memorial Cup is open to all, whether you have never put skates on a day in your life or play for the Brainerd Warriors, and the tournament knows no bounds.

“We want everyone to participate,” Haapajoki said. “Because again, Jake wasn’t a hockey player and he came out and skated with us.”

“It just brings so many people together, and different age groups,” Brainerd High School Boys’ Hockey Forward Zander Peterson said. “Everyone can compete, whether you’re 12 years old or 18, 36, 40. I think that the beauty about it.”

But the Jake Haapajoki Memorial Cup centers around far more than just hockey, as it focuses on spreading mental health awareness and honoring Jake, who died by suicide seven years ago.

“Unfortunately, sometimes people take their lives and it wasn’t talked about,” Haapajoki said. “The big thing is we’re talking about it. We’re hosting events all the time. Just getting people together, having a good time talking, and talking about mental health. Because we gotta speak up, we can’t bottle things up in today’s society. So many – especially men, bottle things up and they don’t talk about it. It’s really just getting out there and making sure people talk.”

The teams taking part in the tournament came from places like Brainerd and Little Falls, and even as far out as North Dakota. While the competitive fervor was felt by every participant, they also could all collectively rally together in the name of a great cause.

“Makes people know a lot more about it,” Peterson added. “It just brings awareness to it and everyone has fun doing this tournament, so they look up at that [Smiles For Jake] sign and they know, and it’s amazing.”

Smiles for Jake will be hosting a wiffle ball tournament in early June.

If you or a loved one are struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.