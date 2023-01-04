Northwoods Experience: Itasca State Park Snowshoers Start the New Year with Last Day Hike

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Itasca State Park is providing winter activities to introduce participants to nature and outdoor fun. To celebrate the end of 2022 and welcome in the new year, people had the chance to snowshoe on one of the many trails across the park.

At Saturday’s Last Day Hike, folks young and old got to enjoy the nature that surrounded them during the hike. With nice weather and temperatures close to the 20s, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company while reflecting on the past year.

Being introduced to the activity of snowshoeing did not stifle the fun, either. Attendees got to appreciate the scenery of the state park and also look forward to the upcoming possibilities of the new year.

The next outdoor hike at Itasca State Park is the evening Lantern Lit Snowshoe and Ski Walk on January 21.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today