Northwoods Experience: Dozens Attend 8th Annual AIS Roundtable in Crosslake

As many Minnesotans know, more and more lakes and waterways have become infested with aquatic invasive species. According to researchers, education is one major step that can lead to the slowdown of invasive species.

At the 8th annual AIS Roundtable in Crosslake last weekend, the most important thing was to have all the information backed by science. Four top researchers from the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center (MAISRC) spoke at the event. The organization conducts numerous research projects around the state to better understand and deal with AIS.

“It’s essential, I’d argue, that the decisions that we make to manage our aquatic ecosystems, things like invasive species. But those decisions are based on a foundation of good information and sound science,” said Dr. Nick Phelps, MAISRC Director. “And that’s what we’re here for, to help inform that conversation.”

All the people who attended the event care deeply about their lakes. These events are catered to these concerned citizens to help them find ways to spread the word and help the fight against AIS.

“It’s absolutely gratifying to watch people get engaged in and start to learn about what they can do personally to mitigate the spread of invasive species,” stated Tony Coffey, Whitefish Area Property Owners Association President. “But it just goes to show that this community is an engaged community. It’s a community that really cares about their waters and the quality of the water and preserving and conserving and protecting those waters.”

One thing noticeable at the roundtable was the alertness of everyone in the audience. Many people were taking notes, as these topics were something that they care about deeply.

“I teach classes on campus, and there’s more folks here taking notes and sitting in the front row than I might have in a classroom down in St. Paul, especially on a gorgeous Saturday morning like this,” shared Phelps. “They chose to come here for four hours, dig into the science, understand the problems in a way that might enable them to make a difference up there.”

The organizers of the event have found over the years that inviting top researchers is vital to their goal, which is to help change the way AIS is handled.

“When we talk about making any kind of change, whether it be on our waters or in our cities or whatever, having the research to understand how to make those proper changes and how to make the best changes and create best practices is really important,” explained Coffey.

More information Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center and their findings can be found on their website.