Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: DNR, Area Businesses Give Advice to Anglers for Upcoming Fishing Opener

Justin OthoudtMay. 10 2023

Fishing is one of the many great pastimes Minnesotans can enjoy during the spring. With fishing opener set for Saturday, May 13th, local organizations are giving valuable pieces of advice, some practical:

“We’re thinking safety first and foremost,” said DNR Brainerd Area Fisheries Supervisor Marc Bacigalupi. “Being dressed for the weather correctly, and watching that forecast for any kind of weather situations that could be arising.”

And some philosophical:

“Just have patience, be nice, we’re all out there fishing, we’re all having fun, it just goes a lot better if everybody’s in a good mood,” said Will Pappenfus, a sales associate at Northwoods Bait & Tackle in Bemidji.

All the advice is meant to prepare anglers for their next northwoods experience.

“Fishing opener is a great tradition where it’s not just about the fishing,” said Bacigalupi. “It’s about getting back together with some old friends or family they haven’t seen in a while.”

With opening quickly approaching, one of the key factors of preparation is ensuring everyone has their fishing license, and luckily, several organizations have streamlined the process so anglers can get right out on the lake.

“It’s really easy in Minnesota to get your fishing license these days, you can just do it on our [DNR] website for one thing, we also have a list of, what we call our ELS [Electronic License System] vendors where they do sell those licenses,” said Bacigalupi.

“Get them early, be set, be prepared, don’t wait till the last minute like a lot of us do, I know I’m guilty of it myself once in a while,” joked Pappenfus, “But just make sure you’re all set, prepared and ready to go.”

However anglers prepare for the opener, the weekend is sure to mark another season full of fishing fun in the land of 10,000 lakes.

“We had a late spring and it’s great to see people getting out again, I know we’ve had a lot of rain days here lately but the sun finally came out, the minnows are starting to trap, so I think we’re in store for a good opener,” said Pappenfus.

Additionally, the DNR has urged anglers to clean, drain, and dry all fishing equipment after their use to ensure aquatic invasive species don’t spread.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Fishing Guide Tom Neustrom Gives Update on Lake Winnibigoshish Ahead of Opener

Minnesota Senate Approves Paid Family and Medical Leave Plan

‘3 Old Guys’ Return to MN from Long-Distance Snowmobile Trip to Alaska

Northwoods Experience: MN DNR Harvesting Walleye Eggs for Brainerd Area Lake Stock

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.