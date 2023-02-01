Northwoods Experience: Cykel Bike Shop in Ironton Gives Tips for Fat Bike Riders This Winter

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

They are called fat bikes because they are used during the winter season. They are like mountain bikes with snowshoes and make traveling easier for a winter commute. The tires thickness can take a rider through snowy, icy, or mucky conditions.

For bike riding, there are two distinct seasons. In the summer, there is mountain biking which has wider tires but once you hit winter, you will be on a tire double that size which requires a fat bike.

Matt Postier explains, “In the winter time, you have to have a fat bike specifically to ride trails. The reason being, is because of the flotation on the snow. If you are in the city’s, you can get away with riding a wide summer style tire but here is completely different type of bike.”

The Cykel in Ironton has many bikes to choose from but wants you to understand the big difference a material can make when picking a fat bike.

They have a carbon fiber bike that is super lightweight or you can go with an aluminum bike, that is less expensive but a little heavier. Depending on how much you like fat tire biking, you want to make sure you have the right weight that fits your body.

The Cykel also suggests not to overdress, because fat biking can be a workout and sweaty. You can start with a long sleeve shirt as the base and then more lightweight layers to peel off. If you are riding around in 0-to-10-degree weather, some only wear a long sleeve, sweatshirt, and a wind blocker.

When you ride the Cuyuna Mountain trails, they are safe and well taken care. Multiple volunteers keep them clear of brush and debris on a daily basis.

For those interested in bike rentals, the Cykel Bike Shop in Ironton has plenty to choose from. They are closed on Wednesday’s but will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturdays they open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays, they are open from noon to 6 p.m.

