Northwoods Experience: Curlers Rock-and-Roll at 4th Annual Fosston Novice Bonspiel

Mary BalstadFeb. 8 2023

The spirits of competition and community shared the ice at the Fosston Curling Club’s 4th Annual Novice Bonspiel over the weekend.

Participants of different ages showed up to not only compete for first place but also to cheer each other on as they learn to love the sport.

Ready to rock-and-roll at the bonspiel, members made the competition possible despite not having the proper sheets of ice to do so. Set at the community hockey rink in Fosston, 14 teams had friendly competition as they aimed for the top prize of $120 in the credit currency of Fosston Bucks, which can be used at local Fosston businesses.

The curling club itself was formally established about a year ago. Through community and city support, they have purchased necessary equipment, such as stones, brooms and starting blocks, to bring the sport of curling to its members.

But ways to support the club don’t stop at attending the annual bonspiel. Individuals and businesses have paid the $350 to sponsor a stone. By doing so, they will be memorialized by the club through a custom stone top.

Out of the 14 teams who competed on Sunday, Garrett Carlin’s team took first place.

The Fosston Curling Club hopes that within three to five years, they will have a building with three sheets of ice for members to continue to play this sport.

