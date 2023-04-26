Northwoods Experience: Chainsaw Carvers Showcase Work at “I Saw It in MN” Near Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Chainsaw carving begin in the 1950s and gained popularity in the 1980s largely as a type of performance art. Nowadays, many artists carve the wooden sculptures with the intention of displaying and selling them.

Reporter Charlie Yaeger stopped by I Saw It in MN along Highway 371 in Brainerd to learn more about the art of chainsaw carving.

