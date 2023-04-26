Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: Chainsaw Carvers Showcase Work at “I Saw It in MN” Near Brainerd

Lakeland News — Apr. 26 2023

Chainsaw carving begin in the 1950s and gained popularity in the 1980s largely as a type of performance art. Nowadays, many artists carve the wooden sculptures with the intention of displaying and selling them.

Reporter Charlie Yaeger stopped by I Saw It in MN along Highway 371 in Brainerd to learn more about the art of chainsaw carving.

By — Lakeland News

