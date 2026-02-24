Northwoods Experience: Cass County Sheriff’s Office Holds Active Shooter Training

It’s an event you hope will never happen in your community—but you want your local emergency response teams to be prepared in case such a scenario occurs.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office held an emergency training event on Tuesday at the old Cass Lake Elementary building to train their deputies for a school-related emergency event.

“When an incident happens, we have to be ready at any given moment, and this allows our guys to get real-time training,” said Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk.

“Many of us have children in the community or children in schools in the community,” stated Ryan Fisher, a criminal investigator with the Sheriff’s Office. “A few of us, myself included, have spouses that teach at local schools. We cannot overemphasize the importance of training.”

Deputies who participated took part in an active shooter scenario, shooting cardboard targets to emulate the shooter. The team also broke out a drone for a slow and methodical search-and-rescue training.

“Whether it’s suspects, victims, and for those faculty members, students that chose to actively barricade [themselves], that would be finding those survivors and releasing them,” Fisher explained.

Five different school districts fall within Cass County, and the Sheriff’s Office hopes to hold emergency training events similar to Tuesday’s at all schools in the county.

“It’s highly beneficial for these officers to be able to see layouts and also get a different view,” said Fisher. “A lot of rooms are different.”

“Each building has unique characteristics that the other ones don’t,” added Welk. “Hallways that come up, intersections, the way doors open.”

These types of events not only help officers be more prepared for such an emergency, but they also help build chemistry within the department.

“Any time that we can get guys training together, they know how each other is going to react in a calm environment,” said Welk. “And then if there is a, God forbid, an incident someday, they’re ready, trained on the latest and greatest technology, and they’re prepared to face whatever emergency comes out there.”

Sheriff Welk also added that his department keeps in contact with and train alongside other emergency response units in the surrounding area to learn from their techniques, as well as to know each other’s protocols in case such an event was to occur.