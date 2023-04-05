Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: BSU Welcomes Spring with Sustainable Seed Starting Workshop

Justin OthoudtApr. 5 2023

Bemidji State University jumped into the month of April with seeds in hand. On Monday, BSU’s Sustainability Office held a seed starting workshop to introduce students to gardening.

“We want students at campus to be connected and be excited for spring,” explained BSU Sustainability Office member Roselynn Moore. “And so we want to say ‘Hey, let’s give them free options to get people in the dirt.'”

Not only does this skills workshop teach students about sustainable gardening, but it also encourages and actively uses recycled materials such as salad containers, egg cartons, and reused to-go boxes from the university’s cafeteria.

This workshop marks the first of many events that the Sustainability Office will be putting together for the month of April, also known as Earth Month.

“We’ve got quite a few events, including some talks from people at Sanford and then there is a big Earth Day fair on April 22nd,” said BSU Sustainability Office social media manager Bridget Westrum.

By hosting these different events, the Sustainability Office aims to make the local community more aware of their impact on the environment and how to make their habits more sustainable.

“I take a lot of pride and it gives me a lot of confidence being able to help the community and actually find hope within people,” said Moore.

More information on the BSU Sustainability Office can be found on their website and their Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Watermark Art Center’s Annual High School Showcase Opens to Big Crowds

Bemidji City Council Votes to Remove City Manager, Cites Lack of Confidence

Bemidji 50+ and 60+ Hockey Teams Take 1st at Bozeman Legends of Hockey Tournament

Union Station Thrift’s Donation Program Provides Funds for Local Organizations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.