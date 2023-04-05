Northwoods Experience: BSU Welcomes Spring with Sustainable Seed Starting Workshop

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University jumped into the month of April with seeds in hand. On Monday, BSU’s Sustainability Office held a seed starting workshop to introduce students to gardening.

“We want students at campus to be connected and be excited for spring,” explained BSU Sustainability Office member Roselynn Moore. “And so we want to say ‘Hey, let’s give them free options to get people in the dirt.'”

Not only does this skills workshop teach students about sustainable gardening, but it also encourages and actively uses recycled materials such as salad containers, egg cartons, and reused to-go boxes from the university’s cafeteria.

This workshop marks the first of many events that the Sustainability Office will be putting together for the month of April, also known as Earth Month.

“We’ve got quite a few events, including some talks from people at Sanford and then there is a big Earth Day fair on April 22nd,” said BSU Sustainability Office social media manager Bridget Westrum.

By hosting these different events, the Sustainability Office aims to make the local community more aware of their impact on the environment and how to make their habits more sustainable.

“I take a lot of pride and it gives me a lot of confidence being able to help the community and actually find hope within people,” said Moore.

More information on the BSU Sustainability Office can be found on their website and their Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today