After forming 10 years ago, the Brainerd Ski Loons are putting on free water ski shows for all to see this summer at both Lum Park and at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort in Deerwood.

Their first of four home shows at Lum Park this summer will be held on July 14. The Ski Loons will host one more show at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort on July 24.